Lloyd’s 21 lead Seattle over Puget Sound 106-55

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 12:40 am
SEATTLE (AP) — Anjaylo Lloyd’s 21 points helped Seattle defeat Puget Sound 106-55 on Wednesday.

Lloyd shot 7 for 10, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Redhawks (2-0). Alex Schumacher went 6 of 8 from the field to add 15 points. Jaren Nafarrete was 5-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Grant Erickson led the way for...

Grant Erickson led the way for the Loggers (0-1) with 12 points. Taj Phillips added nine points and five assists for Puget Sound. In addition, Mussie Teclemariam finished with eight points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Seattle hosts Portland State in its next matchup on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories