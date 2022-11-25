On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Long’s 15 help Fairfield defeat Towson 74-69

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 6:47 pm
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — TJ Long’s 15 points helped Fairfield defeat Towson 74-69 on Friday night.

Long was 6 of 11 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) for the Stags (1-4). Caleb Fields shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Jake Wojcik was 3 of 8 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with nine points.

Cameron Holden finished with 18 points and four assists for the Tigers (5-1). Nicolas Timberlake added 15 points and six rebounds for Towson. In addition, Charles Thompson finished with 11 points and two blocks. The Tigers ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

