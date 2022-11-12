On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Long’s 4 TD passes help send Abilene Christian to 45-28 win

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022 5:01 pm
< a min read
      

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Ethan Long threw three first-quarter touchdown passes and four overall and Abilene Christian rode a fast start to a 45-28 victory over Sam Houston on Saturday.

Long was 30-of-48 passing for 262 yards with an interception with all four of his TD throws coming in the first half when the Wildcats (7-3, 4-0 Western Athletic Conference) took a 38-14 lead.

Tristan Golightly had two of the TD receptions with Kobe Clark...

READ MORE

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Ethan Long threw three first-quarter touchdown passes and four overall and Abilene Christian rode a fast start to a 45-28 victory over Sam Houston on Saturday.

Long was 30-of-48 passing for 262 yards with an interception with all four of his TD throws coming in the first half when the Wildcats (7-3, 4-0 Western Athletic Conference) took a 38-14 lead.

Tristan Golightly had two of the TD receptions with Kobe Clark and Rovaughn Banks Jr. the others. Abilene Christian scored on all seven trips into the red zone.

Keegan Shoemaker was 23 of 46 for 319 yards with two TDs and two interceptions for Sam Houston. He also ran for a pair of scores. Cody Chrest had 117 yards receiving on five catches for the Bearkats (5-3, 3-1), who had a five-game win streak snapped.

        Insight by Red River Technology and Dell Technology: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about the mission and how data is being used for better decision making at the Navy Reserve.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|18 New York Cyber Security Summit
11|18 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
11|18 3 Powerful Financial Models for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories