Longwood defeats VMI 90-58

The Associated Press
November 18, 2022 8:12 pm
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Nate Lliteras’ 21 points helped Longwood defeat VMI 90-58 on Friday night.

Lliteras added five rebounds for the Lancers (2-2). DeShaun Wade scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 10, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc. Isaiah Wilkins shot 4 for 9 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Keydets (1-3) were led by Tyler Houser, who recorded 10 points. Tony Felder added 10 points and Sean Conway had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

