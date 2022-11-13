On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Longwood wins 100-68 over Pfeiffer

The Associated Press
November 13, 2022 7:07 pm
< a min read
      

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins scored 21 points as Longwood beat Pfeiffer 100-68 on Sunday night.

Wilkins added eight rebounds for the Lancers (1-2). Leslie Nkereuwem scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Zac Watson recorded 10 points and finished 5 of 8 from the floor.

Clayton Robinson finished with 13 points and five assists for the Falcons (2-1).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

