Loyer and Davidson earn 102-97 OT win over Wright State

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Foster Loyer scored 38 points, including 11 in the overtime, as Davidson took down Wright State 102-97 on Wednesday night.

Loyer added 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Wildcats (2-0). Sam Mennenga added 16 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Connor Kochera was 6-of-11 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Trey Calvin led the way for the Raiders (0-1) with 37 points, four assists and three steals. Wright State also got 17 points and 13 rebounds from Amari Davis. AJ Braun had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Davidson entered halftime down 52-36. Desmond Watson paced the team in scoring in the first half with eight points. Loyer led Davidson with 16 second-half points as the teams ended regulation tied 79-79. Loyer scored his 11 overtime points while going 4 of 4 (3 for 3 from distance).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

