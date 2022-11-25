On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Loyer scores 30, Davidson beats San Francisco 89-80

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 4:47 pm
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Foster Loyer scored 30 points as Davidson beat San Francisco 89-80 on Friday.

Loyer also had five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Wildcats (6-1). Reed Bailey scored 20 points, shooting 7 of 11 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line. Sam Mennenga recorded 15 points and was 7 of 8 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Dons (6-1) were led by Khalil Shabazz, who recorded 20 points. San Francisco also got 13 points from Zane Meeks. In addition, Tyrell Roberts finished with 13 points and three steals. The loss snapped the Dons’ six-game winning streak.

Davidson went into the break trailing 40-36. Loyer scored 18 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories