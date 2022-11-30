Trending:
Loyola (Md.) secures 84-70 win against Binghamton

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jaylin Andrews scored 19 points as Loyola (Md.) beat Binghamton 84-70 on Wednesday night.

Andrews added three steals for the Greyhounds (4-4). Chris Kuzemka shot 6 for 7, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. Alonso Faure shot 7 of 10 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Jacob Falko led the way for the Bearcats (3-4) with 18 points, five assists and two blocks. Christian Hinckson added 11 points and five assists for Binghamton. Dan Petcash also had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories