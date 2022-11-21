Trending:
Lucas scores 22 as Nevada defeats Tulane 75-66

The Associated Press
November 21, 2022 9:22 pm
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Jarod Lucas had 22 points in Nevada’s 75-66 victory over Tulane on Monday night in the Cayman Islands Classic.

Lucas added six rebounds for the Wolf Pack (5-0). Tre Coleman scored 13 points, which included 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Kenan Blackshear scored 11.

Jaylen Forbes led the way for the Green Wave (3-1) with 24 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Tulane also got 15 points and six assists from Sion James.

Lucas scored 14 points in the second half to lead Nevada’s rally from a 32-29 halftime deficit.

Nevada will play Kansas State in the semifinals on Tuesday. Tulane will play Rhode Island in a consolation game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories