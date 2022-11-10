On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Lukau selected in Belgium World Cup squad despite injury

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 6:14 am
BRUSSELS (AP) — Romelu Lukaku was selected in Belgium’s 26-man squad for the World Cup on Thursday even though the striker is carrying a left thigh injury and has played only five games for Inter Milan this season.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has said he was prepared to call up Lukaku, the national team’s record scorer with 68 goals, as long as he could play at least one game in the group stage.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Romelu Lukaku was selected in Belgium’s 26-man squad for the World Cup on Thursday even though the striker is carrying a left thigh injury and has played only five games for Inter Milan this season.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has said he was prepared to call up Lukaku, the national team’s record scorer with 68 goals, as long as he could play at least one game in the group stage.

Lukaku missed two months at the start of the season with a hamstring injury and then hurt his thigh two games into his comeback for Inter, where he is in a second spell after joining on loan from Chelsea.

Belgium is in Group F awith Canada, Morocco and Croatia.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories