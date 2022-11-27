On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Lusane’s 29 lead Campbell past Stetson 87-85 in OT

The Associated Press
November 27, 2022 3:42 pm
BUIES CREEK, N.C (AP) — Joshua Lusane’s career-high 29 points, in cluding a go-ahead three-point play with 31 seconds to go, helped Campbell defeat Stetson 87-85 in overtime on Sunday.

Lusane was 11 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Fighting Camels (4-3). Ricky Clemons was 7 of 8 shooting and 7 of 10 from the free throw line to add 22 points,

Lusane was 11 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Fighting Camels (4-3). Ricky Clemons was 7 of 8 shooting and 7 of 10 from the free throw line to add 22 points, also a career high. Clemons made 1 of 2 free throws with five seconds left to send the game to overtime and made 1 of 2 with six seconds left in OT to close the scoring. Anthony Dell’Orso was 5 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Jalen Blackmon led the way for the Hatters (3-2) with 21 points. Stephan D. Swenson added 16 points, six assists and four steals for Stetson. Cyncier Harrison also had 15 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

