Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mains’ 19 lead Northern Arizona past Ottawa (AZ) 82-51

The Associated Press
November 29, 2022 10:57 pm
< a min read
      

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Nik Mains had 19 points in Northern Arizona’s 82-51 victory over Ottawa (Ariz.) on Tuesday night.

Mains also added five rebounds for the Lumberjacks (3-6). Xavier Fuller scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 14, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds. Keith Haymon shot 3 for 9, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Josiah...

READ MORE

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Nik Mains had 19 points in Northern Arizona’s 82-51 victory over Ottawa (Ariz.) on Tuesday night.

Mains also added five rebounds for the Lumberjacks (3-6). Xavier Fuller scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 14, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds. Keith Haymon shot 3 for 9, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Josiah De La Cerda led the way for the Spirit with nine points. Jayce Catchings added eight points for Ottawa. McKay Bundy also recorded seven points and eight rebounds.

___

        Insight by Illumio: As civilian and defense agencies work through the nuances of incorporating zero trust strategies, the question becomes: How can this process be sped up? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will discuss with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|6 Multi Agency Day at L'Enfant Plaza
12|6 Storage Expert Spotlight: Trends to...
12|6 New Year, New Threats: What You Need to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories