Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mallette lifts Pepperdine to 64-55 victory over UC Irvine

The Associated Press
November 20, 2022 1:05 am
< a min read
      

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Houston Mallette’s 20 points helped Pepperdine defeat UC Irvine 64-55 on Saturday night.

Mallette added eight rebounds for the Waves (4-1). Maxwell Lewis scored nine points, while Boubacar Coulibaly finished with eight points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Dawson Baker led the way for the Anteaters (3-1) with 12 points. UC Irvine also got nine points and 14 rebounds from Bent Leuchten. Devin Tillis had seven points and nine rebounds.

NEXT...

READ MORE

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Houston Mallette’s 20 points helped Pepperdine defeat UC Irvine 64-55 on Saturday night.

Mallette added eight rebounds for the Waves (4-1). Maxwell Lewis scored nine points, while Boubacar Coulibaly finished with eight points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Dawson Baker led the way for the Anteaters (3-1) with 12 points. UC Irvine also got nine points and 14 rebounds from Bent Leuchten. Devin Tillis had seven points and nine rebounds.

NEXT UP

        Insight by Empower AI: How can your agency build transparent and effective AI systems? Learn more now from feds on the R&D frontlines in this executive briefing.

Pepperdine next plays Wednesday against UCLA on the road, and UC Irvine will host Life Pacific on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News