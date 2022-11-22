On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Man United owners prepared to sell Premier League club

JAMES ROBSON
November 22, 2022 5:06 pm
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Manchester United’s American owners confirmed Tuesday they would consider putting the Premier League club up for sale.

United said the Glazer family was exploring outside funding to enhance growth — a move that could pave the way to a potential buyout

“As part of this process, the Board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company,” it said in a statement.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

