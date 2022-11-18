Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Manhattan routs Mount Saint Vincent 86-39

The Associated Press
November 18, 2022 10:28 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Nelson’s 18 points helped Manhattan defeat Mount Saint Vincent 86-39 on Friday night.

Nelson was 8-of-11 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the Jaspers (1-2). Elijah Buchanan scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 11, and added nine rebounds. Josh Roberts shot 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Dan Porcic led the way for the Dolphins (0-2) with nine points. Mount Saint Vincent also...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Nelson’s 18 points helped Manhattan defeat Mount Saint Vincent 86-39 on Friday night.

Nelson was 8-of-11 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the Jaspers (1-2). Elijah Buchanan scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 11, and added nine rebounds. Josh Roberts shot 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Dan Porcic led the way for the Dolphins (0-2) with nine points. Mount Saint Vincent also got seven points from Joshua Cabezudo. In addition, Jalen Lewis finished with six points.

NEXT UP

        Insight by Genesys: Federal News Network reporters take a look at efforts at Customs and Border Protection, the Defense Information Systems Agency and the Veterans Affairs Department to share insights on how agencies are tackling the CX challenge.

Manhattan visits Northeastern in its next matchup on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News