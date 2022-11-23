Marquette wins third-place game at Fort Myers Tip-Off

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Kam Jones scored 19 points, Tyler Kolek added 14 points with six assists and Marquette beat Georgia Tech 84-60 on Wednesday night for third place at the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Marquette scored 18 of the opening 22 points of the game and the Golden Eagles led by at least seven points the rest of the half. Marquette used a 6-0 run to extend its lead to 41-23 as Georgia Tech... READ MORE

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Kam Jones scored 19 points, Tyler Kolek added 14 points with six assists and Marquette beat Georgia Tech 84-60 on Wednesday night for third place at the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Marquette scored 18 of the opening 22 points of the game and the Golden Eagles led by at least seven points the rest of the half. Marquette used a 6-0 run to extend its lead to 41-23 as Georgia Tech went scoreless for three-plus minutes.

Marquette (4-2), which scored just 55 points in a loss to Mississippi State on Monday, built a 56-38 lead by the 14:28 mark of the second half as Georgia Tech started the second half making just 4 of 11 shots.

Sean Jones added 11 points for Marquette. Oso Ighodaro had 10 points and 10 rebounds for his second career double-double. The Golden Eagles made 17 of 22 free throws while Georgia Tech attempted just 10.

Javon Franklin scored 17 points and Kyle Sturdivant added 10 for Georgia Tech (3-2). The Yellow Jackets were 22-of-65 shooting (34%).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.