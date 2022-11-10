Trending:
Marshall, Campbell lead Samford over Spring Hill 80-61

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022
< a min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jermaine Marshall and Jaden Campbell scored 18 points apiece in Samford’s 80-61 victory against Division II-member Spring Hill on Thursday night.

Marshall also had eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-0). Campbell shot 7 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Logan Dye was 4 of 10 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Beril Kabamba led the way for the Badgers with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Steven Lyles added 12 points for Spring Hill. In addition, Tana Kopa finished with eight points.

Samford next plays Saturday against Belhaven at home, and Spring Hill will visit South Alabama on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories