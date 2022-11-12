Martial sets tackles record in Troy’s 10-9 victory over Army

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Carlton Martial became the FBS all-time leader in tackles when the fifth-year senior notched the 546th of his career and Troy went on to beat Army 10-9 on Saturday after Quinn Maretzki missed a 42-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining. Martial, a linebacker, finished with 22 tackles for Troy (8-2), passing Luke Kuechly’s record total of 532 while playing for Boston College from 2009-11. Army (3-6) took the lead 3... READ MORE

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Carlton Martial became the FBS all-time leader in tackles when the fifth-year senior notched the 546th of his career and Troy went on to beat Army 10-9 on Saturday after Quinn Maretzki missed a 42-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining.

Martial, a linebacker, finished with 22 tackles for Troy (8-2), passing Luke Kuechly’s record total of 532 while playing for Boston College from 2009-11.

Army (3-6) took the lead 3 seconds into the second quarter on Tyhier Tyler’s 3-yard touchdown run. Maretzki missed the extra-point kick but added a 26-yard field goal with 6 seconds left before halftime to put the Black Knights up 9-0.

The Trojans didn’t get on the scoreboard until Brooks Buce kicked a 21-yard field goal for the only score of the third quarter.

Troy took the lead with 8:04 left to play when Gunnar Watson capped an eight-play, 57-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Tez Johnson. Buce’s extra-point kick proved to be the difference.

Watson completed 15 of 31 passes for 192 yards with an interception for the Trojans.

Tyler carried 27 times for 100 of Army’s 275 yards rushing on the day.

