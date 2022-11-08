Trending:
Mashburn's 24 help New Mexico defeat Southern Utah 89-81

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 24 points in New Mexico’s 89-81 win against Southern Utah on Monday in the season opener.

Mashburn added five rebounds for the Lobos. Jaelen House scored 23 points and added seven assists and six steals. Morris Udeze recorded 14 points and shot 7 of 11 from the field.

The Thunderbirds were led by Tevian Jones, who recorded 28 points. Maizen Fausett added 13 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks for Southern Utah. Amound Anderson also had nine points.

New Mexico led Southern Utah at the half, 39-33, with Mashburn (10 points) their high scorer before the break. House’s 18-point second half helped New Mexico close out the eight-point victory.

NEXT UP

New Mexico plays Friday against South Alabama at home, while Southern Utah hosts La Verne on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

