Massner scores 19 in Western Illinois’ win over Rockford

The Associated Press
November 9, 2022 10:31 pm
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Trenton Massner scored 19 points as Western Illinois beat Rockford 113-56 on Wednesday night.

Massner added eight assists for the Leathernecks (2-0). Jesiah West and Quinlan Bennett recorded 12 points.

Kevin Diemer led the way for the Regents (0-1) with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Western Illinois visits DePaul on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

