McCauley scores 23, Indiana State knocks off Green Bay 80-53

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 2:09 am
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Courvoisier McCauley had 23 points and 10 rebounds in Indiana State’s 80-53 win over Green Bay on Monday night.

Trenton Gibson scored 18 points and added 11 rebounds for the Sycamores (1-0).

Davin Zeigler led the Phoenix (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Both teams play on Saturday. Indiana State hosts Ball State while Green Bay travels to play Georgetown.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

