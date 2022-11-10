Trending:
McClain’s 21 points helps Hartford beat NVU-Lyndon 85-43

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 11:46 pm
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Briggs McClain’s 21 points helped Hartford defeat NVU-Lyndon 85-43 on Thursday night.

McClain also contributed five rebounds for the Hawks (1-1). Braxton Jones scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Pano Pavlidis went 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Mondwell Bukle led the way for the Hornets (0-1) with 10 points. Jayden Macknail added eight points for NVU-Lyndon. In addition, Antonio Carlisle finished with seven points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Up next for Hartford is a matchup Saturday with Saint Francis (PA) on the road. NVU-Lyndon visits Vermont on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

