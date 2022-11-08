Trending:
McCollum scores 20 to lead Siena over Holy Cross 75-68

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 1:13 am
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Javian McCollum had 20 points in Siena’s 75-68 victory over Holy Cross in a season opener on Monday night.

McCollum added five assists for the Saints. Eduardo Lane added 13 points while going 5 of 9 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had 11 rebounds. Andrew Platek was 5 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Gerrale Gates led the way for the Crusaders with 25 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Joseph Octave added 16 points and seven rebounds for Holy Cross. In addition, Bo Montgomery had 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Siena plays Saturday against Albany (NY) at home, and Holy Cross hosts Dean on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

