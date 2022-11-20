Trending:
McKennie readies for World Cup with red, white & blue hair

The Associated Press
November 20, 2022 2:53 pm
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Weston McKennie got into the patriotic spirit, dying his hair red, white and blue ahead of the United States’ World Cup opener against Wales.

The 24-year-old midfielder from Fort Lewis, Washington, showed up with the new colors for Sunday night’s training session. McKennie, who plays for Juventus in Italy, previously had a streak of blond in his hair.

The Americans open the World Cup on Monday night after failing to reach the 2018 tournament.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

