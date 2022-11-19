Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

McMahon powers McNeese to 24-20 victory over Lamar

The Associated Press
November 19, 2022 11:48 pm
< a min read
      

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Deonta McMahon rushed for a career-high 239 yards and two touchdowns and McNeese held off Lamar 24-20 on Saturday night.

McMahon carried 10 times for 208 yards in the first half alone for McNeese (4-7, 2-4 Southland Conference).

After a scoreless first quarter, McMahon had touchdown runs of 79 and 70 yards in the second to help McNeese take a 21-10 lead.

Lamar closed within four points at...

READ MORE

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Deonta McMahon rushed for a career-high 239 yards and two touchdowns and McNeese held off Lamar 24-20 on Saturday night.

McMahon carried 10 times for 208 yards in the first half alone for McNeese (4-7, 2-4 Southland Conference).

After a scoreless first quarter, McMahon had touchdown runs of 79 and 70 yards in the second to help McNeese take a 21-10 lead.

Lamar closed within four points at halftime after freshman Major Bowden scored on a 98-yard kickoff return following McMahon’s second touchdown run.

        Insight by Carahsoft: In this exclusive ebook, we share pointers on establishing DevSecOps from the Army, GSA, NGA, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, OMB, VA and industry experts from Atlassian, Datadog, Invicti Security, Red Hat and Second Front Systems.

Both teams traded field goals after halftime.

Khalan Griffin capped a 16-play, 92-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run 5 seconds into the second quarter to give Lamar (1-10, 1-5) a 7-0 lead.

Micah Davey gave the Cowboys the lead for good when he returned a fumble 78 yards for a touchdown and a 14-7 advantage with 12:49 left in the half.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News