On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

McMillian scores 16 as Grand Canyon tops Northern Iowa 69-67

The Associated Press
November 22, 2022 2:17 pm
< a min read
      

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chance McMillian’s 16 points helped lead Grand Canyon to a 69-67 victory against Northern Iowa on Tuesday.

McMillian had five rebounds for the Antelopes (4-2). Gabe McGlothan added 13 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 5 from the line, and he also had 18 rebounds. Josh Baker was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to...

READ MORE

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chance McMillian’s 16 points helped lead Grand Canyon to a 69-67 victory against Northern Iowa on Tuesday.

McMillian had five rebounds for the Antelopes (4-2). Gabe McGlothan added 13 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 5 from the line, and he also had 18 rebounds. Josh Baker was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Bowen Born led the way for the Panthers (1-3) with 19 points. Tytan Anderson added 18 points and 12 rebounds for Northern Iowa. Michael Duax also recorded 11 points.

Grand Canyon went into the half leading Northern Iowa 41-27. Baker scored 13 points in the half. Jovan Blacksher Jr. led Grand Canyon with eight points in the second half as his team was outscored by 12 points over the final half but hung on for the victory.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|28 New York City Technology Forum
11|28 I/ITSEC 2022
11|28 Auditing Cyber Security Programs (24...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories