Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

McMillian’s 17 lead Grand Canyon over Benedictine at Mesa

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 10:17 pm
< a min read
      

PHOENIX (AP) — Chance McMillian’s 17 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Benedictine at Mesa 110-53 on Saturday night.

McMillian was 7 of 10 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) for the Antelopes (5-2). Walter Ellis scored 15 points, finishing 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Kobe Knox was 5-of-10 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points, while adding seven assists.

Alphonse Alfred finished with 12 points for the Redhawks (0-2). Benedictine...

READ MORE

PHOENIX (AP) — Chance McMillian’s 17 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Benedictine at Mesa 110-53 on Saturday night.

McMillian was 7 of 10 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) for the Antelopes (5-2). Walter Ellis scored 15 points, finishing 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Kobe Knox was 5-of-10 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points, while adding seven assists.

Alphonse Alfred finished with 12 points for the Redhawks (0-2). Benedictine at Mesa also got 10 points and two steals from Tanner Crawford. In addition, Tre Carolina had seven points and four assists.

___

        Insight by Rubrik: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss zero trust in 2023 and beyond with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News