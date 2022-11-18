On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

McRae scores 14, Sacramento St. defeats UC Merced 58-43

The Associated Press
November 18, 2022 5:52 pm
< a min read
      

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Callum McRae had 14 points in Sacramento State’s 58-43 victory against UC Merced on Friday.

McRae had 14 rebounds for the Hornets (3-1). Cameron Wilbon scored 12 points while going 6 of 10 from the field. Hunter Marks recorded nine points and finished 2 of 6 from 3-point range and 3 for 4 from the line.

Kingsley Obiorah led the Bobcats (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds....

READ MORE

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Callum McRae had 14 points in Sacramento State’s 58-43 victory against UC Merced on Friday.

McRae had 14 rebounds for the Hornets (3-1). Cameron Wilbon scored 12 points while going 6 of 10 from the field. Hunter Marks recorded nine points and finished 2 of 6 from 3-point range and 3 for 4 from the line.

Kingsley Obiorah led the Bobcats (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds. Mason Westlake added 13 points and six assists for UC Merced. In addition, DeDrick Martin had six points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

        Insight by Appian: Exclusive new survey shares perspective on the IT tools in use by employees on the frontlines in government procurement and contracting organizations — and the challenges in moving to modern systems and workflows.

Sacramento State visits UC Davis in its next matchup on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|24 Microsoft Power Platform Virtual...
11|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|24 Microsoft Power Platform Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories