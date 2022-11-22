Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Medor’s 28 help UTSA knock off Prairie View A&M 82-75

The Associated Press
November 22, 2022 11:52 pm
< a min read
      

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Japhet Medor scored 28 points as UTSA beat Prairie View A&M 82-75 on Tuesday night.

Medor also had seven rebounds and seven assists for the Roadrunners (4-1). John Buggs III scored 18 points, going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Panthers (3-2)...

READ MORE

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Japhet Medor scored 28 points as UTSA beat Prairie View A&M 82-75 on Tuesday night.

Medor also had seven rebounds and seven assists for the Roadrunners (4-1). John Buggs III scored 18 points, going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Panthers (3-2) were led by William Douglas, who recorded 19 points. Jeremiah Gambrell added 18 points for Prairie View A&M. In addition, Tekorian Smith had 10 points.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: In this exclusive ebook, we share pointers on establishing DevSecOps from the Army, GSA, NGA, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, OMB, VA and industry experts from Atlassian, Datadog, Invicti Security, Red Hat and Second Front Systems.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|29 Law Enforcement-Homeland Security Forum...
11|29 Gain Visibility Through Your SAP...
11|29 The Modern Government: Keyed in on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories