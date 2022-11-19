Trending:
Memphis blanks North Alabama, 59-0, becomes bowl eligible

The Associated Press
November 19, 2022 7:25 pm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Eddie Lewis pulled in a 38-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring and scored on a 60-yard punt return by diving just inside the pylon as Memphis crushed North Alabama, 59-0 on Saturday to become bowl eligible with its sixth win.

FCS member North Alabama (1-10) lost for the ninth straight game in its season finale. The Tigers (6-5) became bowl eligible for the ninth straight season.

Jevyon Drucker ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter and Asa Martin had two more scoring runs for the Tigers. Xavier Cullins had a 54-yard pick-six in the third quarter.

Memphis limited the Lions to just 124 yards of total offense.

Seth Henigan was 14 of 24 for 218 yards for Memphis.

