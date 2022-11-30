Trending:
Memphis wins 87-68 against North Alabama

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 11:17 pm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis had 18 points in Memphis’ 87-68 win over North Alabama on Wednesday night.

Davis shot 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line for the Tigers (5-2). DeAndre Williams scored 15 points while going 7 of 9 from the field. Keonte Kennedy recorded 11 points and was 5 of 14 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).

The Lions (4-4)...

The Lions (4-4) were led by Daniel Ortiz with 16 points. KJ Johnson added 10 points and five assists for North Alabama. Dallas Howell scored eight points.

Memphis led North Alabama 46-28 at the half, with Davis scoring 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

