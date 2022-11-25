On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Mercer knocks off Robert Morris 72-66

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Kamar Robertson had 17 points in Mercer’s 72-66 victory against Robert Morris on Friday night.

Robertson also contributed seven rebounds for the Bears (3-3). Jalyn McCreary scored 14 points while shooting 7 of 16 from the field and added six rebounds. Michael Zanoni was 5-of-11 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Kahliel Spear led the Colonials (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, nine rebounds and...

Kahliel Spear led the Colonials (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Robert Morris also got 19 points and five steals from Michael Green III. Enoch Cheeks also recorded 11 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

