Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Meyers shines in debut in 88-51 win for No. 17 Terp women

The Associated Press
November 7, 2022 9:26 pm
< a min read
      

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Abby Meyers scored 19 points in her debut for No. 17 Maryland and the retooled Terrapins raced past George Mason 88-51 on Monday to open the season.

Meyers, an AP honorable mention All-American at Princeton and one of nine new Terrapins, made 5 of 6 from 3-point range.

Shyanne Sellers added 14 points, Bri McDaniel had 13 and Diamond Miller 11 for Maryland.

Meyers had 13 points and Miller 11 as...

READ MORE

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Abby Meyers scored 19 points in her debut for No. 17 Maryland and the retooled Terrapins raced past George Mason 88-51 on Monday to open the season.

Meyers, an AP honorable mention All-American at Princeton and one of nine new Terrapins, made 5 of 6 from 3-point range.

Shyanne Sellers added 14 points, Bri McDaniel had 13 and Diamond Miller 11 for Maryland.

Meyers had 13 points and Miller 11 as the Terrapins raced to a 39-17 halftime lead, holding the Patriots to 25% shooting with 10 turnovers.

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

A 10-2 run, highlighted by four points from Florida transfer Lavender Briggs, pushed the lead to 27 midway through the third quarter.

Taylor Jameson scored 15 points for George Mason, which was 5 of 22 from 3-point range and had 18 turnovers.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|14 Texas IT Leadership Forum
11|14 Voting with VoteCast Touch
11|14 COAA Connect Fall 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories