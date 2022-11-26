On Air: This Just In!
Middle Tennessee earns 75-63 win over SFA

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 7:12 pm
LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Jestin Porter’s 19 points helped Middle Tennessee defeat SFA 75-63 on Saturday night.

Porter was 5-of-6 shooting and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Blue Raiders (4-2). DeAndre Dishman scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Eli Lawrence shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Nigel Hawkins led the ‘Jacks (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and four steals. Kyle Hayman added 13 points for SFA. Nana Antwi-Boasiako also recorded nine points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

