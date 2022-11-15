Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Middle Tennessee earns 81-46 win over Rice

The Associated Press
November 15, 2022 10:27 pm
< a min read
      

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Eli Lawrence’s 16 points helped Middle Tennessee defeat Rice 81-46 on Tuesday night.

Lawrence shot 6 for 7, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Blue Raiders (2-1). Trevon Smith scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Camryn Weston was 5 of 8 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Seryee Lewis led the Owls (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Rice also...

READ MORE

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Eli Lawrence’s 16 points helped Middle Tennessee defeat Rice 81-46 on Tuesday night.

Lawrence shot 6 for 7, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Blue Raiders (2-1). Trevon Smith scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Camryn Weston was 5 of 8 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Seryee Lewis led the Owls (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Rice also got 11 points and two steals from Travis Evee. In addition, Alem Huseinovic finished with eight points.

NEXT UP

        Insight by Carahsoft: In this exclusive ebook, we share pointers on establishing DevSecOps from the Army, GSA, NGA, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, OMB, VA and industry experts from Atlassian, Datadog, Invicti Security, Red Hat and Second Front Systems.

Middle Tennessee’s next game is Saturday against Missouri State on the road, while Rice hosts Georgia Southern on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|22 govDelivery Administrator Training 101
11|22 The 2022 Analytics & BI Platforms...
11|22 IQM2 Q&A - Bring Your Questions...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories