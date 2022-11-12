On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022 7:03 pm
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday.

Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.

Southern Utah (3-6) put up 450 yards of offense while holding Lincoln to 74 yards and just four first downs.

Rhett Reiley completed...

Rhett Reiley completed three passes for 35 yards for Lincoln.

___

