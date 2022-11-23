On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Millner scores 22, Toledo beats Northern Kentucky 82-69

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 1:32 pm
< a min read
      

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Setric Millner Jr.’s 22 points helped Toledo defeat Northern Kentucky 82-69 on Wednesday.

Millner also had 13 rebounds for the Rockets (4-2). Rayj Dennis scored 13 points and added eight assists. Dante Maddox Jr. was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

LJ Wells led the way for the Norse (2-4) with 20 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Marques Warrick added 18 points...

READ MORE

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Setric Millner Jr.’s 22 points helped Toledo defeat Northern Kentucky 82-69 on Wednesday.

Millner also had 13 rebounds for the Rockets (4-2). Rayj Dennis scored 13 points and added eight assists. Dante Maddox Jr. was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

LJ Wells led the way for the Norse (2-4) with 20 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Marques Warrick added 18 points for Northern Kentucky. Xavier Rhodes also had 10 points, five assists and three steals.

___

        Insight by Genesys: Federal News Network reporters take a look at efforts at Customs and Border Protection, the Defense Information Systems Agency and the Veterans Affairs Department to share insights on how agencies are tackling the CX challenge.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|29 Law Enforcement-Homeland Security Forum...
11|29 Gain Visibility Through Your SAP...
11|29 The Modern Government: Keyed in on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories