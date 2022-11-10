Trending:
Minor guides Merrimack to 64-48 victory over Clark (MA)

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 10:56 pm
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Minor had 15 points and 10 rebounds to help Merrimack defeat Division III-member Clark (MA) 64-48 on Thursday night.

Minor also contributed four blocks for the Warriors (1-1). Devon Savage scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 (3 for 7 from distance). Ziggy Reid recorded nine points and was 1 of 5 shooting and 7 of 8 from the free throw line.

Isaiah Taylor led the Cougars (0-1)...

Isaiah Taylor led the Cougars (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals. Reid Neumann added 12 points for Clark (MA). In addition, Bruce Saintilus finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Merrimack visits Troy in its next matchup on November 17.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories