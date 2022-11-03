Trending:
Mississippi Valley State beats Alabama A&M 30-20 for 1st win

The Associated Press
November 3, 2022 11:31 pm
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jalani Eason threw for a career-high three touchdowns, to three different receivers, and Mississippi Valley State beat Alabama A&M 30-20 on Thursday night for its first win of the season.

MVSU (1-8, 1-5 SWAC) held its first halftime lead of the season at 17-7. Eason’s second touchdown pass of the half went for 22 yards to Jacory Rankin.

Orlando Fernandez made a 40-yard field goal at the end of...

Orlando Fernandez made a 40-yard field goal at the end of the third quarter, his third of the game, to give MVSU a 30-14 lead.

Micah White had a 56-yard touchdown grab for Alabama A&M (3-6, 3-3).

