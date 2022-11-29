Missouri rallies late to force OT, beats Wichita St. 88-84

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Noah Carter scored 20 points, D’Moi Hodge added 19 and undefeated Missouri rallied late to force overtime and then never trailed in the extra period to beat Wichita State 88-84 on Tuesday night for its eighth straight win. Carter had four points as Missouri scored the first six points of overtime, and his two-handed slam with 56.3 remaining gave the Tigers a five-point advantage. Wichita State pulled within three inside... READ MORE

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Noah Carter scored 20 points, D’Moi Hodge added 19 and undefeated Missouri rallied late to force overtime and then never trailed in the extra period to beat Wichita State 88-84 on Tuesday night for its eighth straight win.

Carter had four points as Missouri scored the first six points of overtime, and his two-handed slam with 56.3 remaining gave the Tigers a five-point advantage. Wichita State pulled within three inside the final 20 seconds twice but didn’t get closer.

Carter was 7 of 11 from the field and Hodge 7 of 18, and the pair combined for six of the Tigers’ seven 3-pointers. Sean East II added 17 points for Missouri (8-0).

Jaykwon Walton and Craig Porter Jr. each scored 14 points for Wichita State (4-3), which shot 54% (33 of 61) from the floor and made 12 of 29 (41%) from long range. Walton also had 10 rebounds. The Shockers missed eight free throws and committed 20 turnovers.

Wichita State trailed for most of the first half and for first three minutes of the second but used a 12-1 run to lead 66-56 with 5:15 to play in regulation. Jaron Pierre Jr. made consecutive 3s during the stretch.

The Tigers answered with Carter scoring eight points during a 16-5 run to take the lead, 72-71, with 2:00 remaining in regulation. Hodge made 1 of 2 free throws with 9.7 seconds left to tie it at 75 and Gus Okafor missed a 3 on the other end.

