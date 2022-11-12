On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Missouri State edges Youngstown State 25-22

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022 8:56 pm
< a min read
      

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jason Shelley threw for 221 yards and a touchdown and Missouri State beat Youngstown State 25-22 on Saturday night in a game featuring seven lead changes.

Missouri State’s 92-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter, capped by Shelley’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Tyrone Scott with 8:23 remaining, proved to be the game-winning score. The drive included four third-down conversions, including a third-and-18 completion.

It secured Shelley’s sixth fourth-quarter comeback in two...

READ MORE

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jason Shelley threw for 221 yards and a touchdown and Missouri State beat Youngstown State 25-22 on Saturday night in a game featuring seven lead changes.

Missouri State’s 92-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter, capped by Shelley’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Tyrone Scott with 8:23 remaining, proved to be the game-winning score. The drive included four third-down conversions, including a third-and-18 completion.

It secured Shelley’s sixth fourth-quarter comeback in two seasons.

Kevon Latulas had 14 carries for 78 yards and a score for Missouri State (4-6, 2-5). Scott made five grabs for 58 yards and a touchdown.

        Insight by Red River Technology and Dell Technology: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about the mission and how data is being used for better decision making at the Navy Reserve.

Jaleel McLaughlin led Youngstown State (6-4, 4-3) with 227 yards rushing and a touchdown on 28 carries.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News