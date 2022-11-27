On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Missouri State wins 76-64 against Oakland

November 27, 2022
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Bryan Trimble Jr. scored 14 points as Missouri State beat Oakland 76-64 on Sunday.

Trimble was 5 of 13 shooting (4 for 12 from distance) for the Bears (3-3). Kendle Moore scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. James Graham shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Keaton Hervey finished with 24 points for the Golden Grizzlies (2-6). Trey Townsend added 13 points for Oakland. In addition, Blake Lampman finished with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

