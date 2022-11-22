Trending:
Mitchell scores 17, UC Santa Barbara defeats Hampton 79-66

The Associated Press
November 22, 2022 12:52 am
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell had 17 points in UC Santa Barbara’s 79-66 win against Hampton on Monday.

Mitchell added eight assists for the Gauchos (3-1). Andre Kelly added 16 points, shooting 7 of 11 from the floor with seven rebounds. Josh Pierre-Louis shot 5 of 10 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Both teams play North Alabama next, UCSB on Wednesday at home and Hampton on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories