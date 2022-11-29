Trending:
MLB sells share of BAMTech to Walt Disney Co. for $900M

The Associated Press
November 29, 2022 8:40 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has sold its remaining share of a streaming service technology company to the Walt Disney Co. for $900 million.

The sale was disclosed Tuesday in Walt Disney Co.’s annual filing report through the SEC. MLB received the $900 million in exchange for the 15% stake it still had in a company called BAMTech, which originally started as MLB Advanced Media in 2000.

The technology helped MLB become a leader in sports streaming in the 2000s.

Walt Disney Co. has been buying chunks of BAMTech for the past five years and now owns 100% of the company. The National Hockey League sold its 10% share of BAMTech to Walt Disney Co. for a reported $350 million in 2021.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories