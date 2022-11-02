On Air: Panel Discussions
MLS Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
November 2, 2022 11:50 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT
First Round
Saturday, Oct. 15

Cincinnati 2, New York Red Bulls 1

LA Galaxy 1, Nashville 0

Sunday, Oct. 16

Salt Lake 2, Austin 2, Austin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks

Montreal 2, Orlando 0

Monday, Oct. 17

New York City 3, Miami 0

Minnesota 1, Dallas 1, Dallas wins 5-4 on penalty kicks

Thursday, Oct. 20

Philadelphia 1, Cincinnati 0

Los Angeles FC 3, LA Galaxy 2

Sunday, Oct. 23

New York City 3, Montreal 1

Austin 2, Dallas 1

Sunday, Oct. 30

Los Angeles FC 3, Austin 0

Philadelphia 3, New York City 1

Championship
Saturday, Nov. 5

Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 4:05 p.m.

