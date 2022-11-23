Trending:
Sports News

Montana beats Montana State-Northern 63-51

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 12:42 am
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Josh Bannan scored 15 points as Montana beat NAIA-member Montana State-Northern 63-51 on Tuesday.

Bannan also added 12 rebounds for the Grizzlies (3-3). Dischon Thomas scored 14 points while going 6 of 13 (1 for 5 from distance), and added seven rebounds. Jonathan Brown finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Skylights (0-1) were led by Tanner McCliment-Call, who posted 14 points and two steals. Zackry Martinez added 12 points and four assists for Montana State-Northern. Jesse Keltner also put up 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories