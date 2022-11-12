On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Montana St. stays unbeaten in Big Sky, routs Cal Poly 72-28

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022 11:26 pm
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Marqui Johnson ran for 218 yards and four touchdowns in the first half and Montana State routed Cal Poly 72-28 on Saturday night to remain undefeated in the Big Sky Conference.

Montana State (9-1, 7-0), ranked third in the FCS coaches poll, kept pace with undefeated and second-ranked Sacramento State atop the conference standings. The Bobcats conclude its regular season at home against rival Montana next Saturday.

Johnson carried eight times and scored on runs from 12, 71, 36 and nearly untouched up the middle for 78 yards as the Bobcats built a 51-14 halftime lead. Johnson finished with 242 yards rushing on 13 carries. Ben Seymour recovered a Sebastian Valdez forced fumble and ran the ball 23 yards into the end zone midway through the second quarter for the Bobcats.

Spencer Brasch was 24-of-34 passing for 275 yards and threw two touchdown passes for Cal Poly (1-9, 0-7). Josh Cuevas caught both scores and finished with 119 yards receiving.

Montana State put up 744 yards of offense and had its first 70-point game since 2014.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.

