Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Moody scores 22, Montana pulls away from Merrimack, 62-51

The Associated Press
November 19, 2022 12:43 am
< a min read
      

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Aanen Moody scored 22 points and Montana pulled away in the second half to beat Merrimack, 62-51 on Friday night.

Moody knocked down 4 of 9 from beyond the 3-point arc and was 8-for-8 from the free throw line. Josh Bannan added a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 15 rebounds, and Dischon Thomas contributed 14 points and nine rebounds for the Grizzlies (2-2).

Ziggy Reid led Merrimack (1-3) with 15...

READ MORE

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Aanen Moody scored 22 points and Montana pulled away in the second half to beat Merrimack, 62-51 on Friday night.

Moody knocked down 4 of 9 from beyond the 3-point arc and was 8-for-8 from the free throw line. Josh Bannan added a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 15 rebounds, and Dischon Thomas contributed 14 points and nine rebounds for the Grizzlies (2-2).

Ziggy Reid led Merrimack (1-3) with 15 points. Jordan Derkack added 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Javon Bennett added 10 points off the bench.

Montana plays host to Troy Saturday.

        Insight by Empower AI: How can your agency build transparent and effective AI systems? Learn more now from feds on the R&D frontlines in this executive briefing.

Merrimack plays St. Thomas-Minnesota Saturday in Missoula.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News