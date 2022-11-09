Moore scores 18 to help Missouri St. beat Missouri S&T 82-47

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Chance Moore scored 18 points as Missouri State beat Missouri Science & Technology 82-47 on Wednesday night. Moore had six rebounds for the Bears (1-0). Alston Mason shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Jonathan Mogbo recorded 11 points and shot 5 of 5 from the field. Ikenna Okeke finished with 14 points for the Miners (0-1). Andrew Young added 14 points... READ MORE

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Chance Moore scored 18 points as Missouri State beat Missouri Science & Technology 82-47 on Wednesday night.

Moore had six rebounds for the Bears (1-0). Alston Mason shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Jonathan Mogbo recorded 11 points and shot 5 of 5 from the field.

Ikenna Okeke finished with 14 points for the Miners (0-1). Andrew Young added 14 points and two blocks for Missouri S&T. In addition, Ryan Parker finished with five points.

NEXT UP

Missouri State visits BYU in its next matchup on November 16.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.