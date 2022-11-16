Trending:
Moore scores 19 as San Jose State tops Alabama State 70-57

The Associated Press
November 16, 2022 1:40 am
SAN JOSE, Calf. (AP) — Omari Moore scored 19 points as San Jose State beat Alabama State 70-57 on Tuesday.

Moore added five rebounds for the Spartans (3-0). Alvaro Cardenas Torre hit three 3-pointers and scored 17.

Isaiah Range led the way for the Hornets (0-4) with 18 points. Alex Anderson added 10 points, while Antonio Madlock scored nine.

San Jose State carried a slim three-point lead into halftime, as Moore led the way with 13 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for San Jose State is a matchup Thursday with Hofstra at home. Alabama State visits Pittsburgh on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

